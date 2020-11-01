Missing Child FOUND

UPDATE:

Police say the missing girl has just been found in satisfactory physical condition and being brought to medical professionals for assessment.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 12 year old female named Evelyn Santos-Oliveira DOB: 7/11/08. The attached picture of the Victim wearing a brown coat is the most recent picture of her. The picture in the missing flyer is of the Victim and she is believed to be wearing that white and black dress with flowers. The attached photo of a silver vehicle arrives at the Victim’s house during the time period she went missing and is believed to be a 2011 Mazda 3 Sport. It cannot be 100% confirmed if she left in this vehicle. We are actively pinging the Victim’s phone which is coming back to a location of town, however, please be on the lookout for this vehicle description in the event she returns to the area. This Victim is not a chronic runaway and believed to have met someone online.

This information has been disseminated to media outlets by the State Police.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Harper 475-422-3507

