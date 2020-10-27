Norwalk News: Shooting Investigation

#Norwalk CT–On September 24, 2020 officers were called to Norwalk Hospital for a victim suffering

from a single gunshot wound. Detectives began investigating the incident and spoke to the

victim who admitted he was playing with a gun in his back yard and accidentally

discharged the gun, striking himself near his right shoulder. During the investigation,

detectives recovered a flare gun that had been altered to hold and fire a single bullet.

Detectives discovered that Josue Saravina-Pineda is a convicted felon and prohibited from

possessing a firearm. Yesterday, Saravina-Pineda turned himself in at Norwalk Police

Headquarters on an outstanding arrest warrant issued from this incident.

Arrested Josue Saravina-Pineda (age 26) of Norwalk

Charges Criminal Possession of a Firearm & Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm

Bond $50,000

