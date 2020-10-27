Norwalk News: Shooting Investigation

#Norwalk CT–On September 24, 2020 officers were called to Norwalk Hospital for a victim suffering
from a single gunshot wound. Detectives began investigating the incident and spoke to the
victim who admitted he was playing with a gun in his back yard and accidentally
discharged the gun, striking himself near his right shoulder. During the investigation,
detectives recovered a flare gun that had been altered to hold and fire a single bullet.
Detectives discovered that Josue Saravina-Pineda is a convicted felon and prohibited from
possessing a firearm. Yesterday, Saravina-Pineda turned himself in at Norwalk Police
Headquarters on an outstanding arrest warrant issued from this incident.
Arrested Josue Saravina-Pineda (age 26) of Norwalk
Charges Criminal Possession of a Firearm & Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
Bond $50,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)