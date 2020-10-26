Stratford Library Hosts Four November Programs “Sunday Afternoon Talks”

The Stratford Library will present four special sessions of its popular “Sunday Afternoon Talks” series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers, on Sunday, November 1-22 at 2 pm. The four talks will be presented on consecutive Sundays on the Zoom platform. They are free and open to the public. American Revolutionary War historian, Eric Chandler, will return to the Library with his talk, “In the Beginning and the Wars before the Revolution: We’re all Englishmen, Right?” on Sunday, November 1. Chandler explores the series of bloody confrontations between Native Americans, as well as in the North American theaters of European wars as the Great Powers maneuvered to extend their empires abroad and how they helped fan the flames leading to the War for Independence. Chandler is currently serving his third term as a member of the Norwalk Historical Commission, sits on the Norwalk Historical Society Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors for the recreated Sheldon’s Horse, 2 nd Regiment Continental Light Dragoons for which he also serves as lieutenant and adjutant. To register online for the Zoom talk visit: https://stratfordlibrary.libcal.com/event/7120734.

The remaining programs for November are: “Hell on Wheels: The Wild West” with Professor Hamish Lutris on November 8, “New England at 400: From Plymouth Rock to the Present Day” with Professor Eric D. Lehman on November 15 and “Sodbusters and Colleges: The Winning of the West” with Professor Lutris on November 22. The series, hosted by Charles Lautier of Stratford, will be held from 2-3:30 pm on the Zoom format. For further information call the Stratford Library at: 203.385-4162.

