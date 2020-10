2020-10-20 #Ansonia CT–Police need your help in identifying the person and/or vehicle in the robbery of the S & A Mart 95 Division Street. The suspect was described as tall and thin, wearing a blue sweatshirt, and gray pants, armed with a dark-colored handgun. The vehicle used is a light-colored large SUV. The Ansonia Police Department is asking anyone with information to please contact 203-735-1885 or tips can be left anonymously through TIP 411 at the link below.