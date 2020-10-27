Westport News: Inn At Longshore CC Lease Change

Westport, CT – The Westport Boards of Finance and Selectman have approved the request to assign the operating lease for the Inn at Longshore to Longshore Hospitality, LLC.

The town’s long-time tenant, Longshore Associates of Westport LP, commonly known by its principal, Rory Tagert, sought permission to assign its lease to a new and experienced group of hotel and restaurant operators known as Longshore Hospitality LLC, a partnership led by the Greenwich Hospitality Group. The transfer to the new management team was negotiated and structured by Jim Randel of the Randel Law Offices, LLC of Westport, CT. One of the other principals, Michael Ryan, is a Westport resident.

“We’ve greatly enjoyed our 35 years here in Westport running the inn,” said Rory Tagert. “As we’re now ready to retire, we’re passing on the guardianship of this beloved property to Longshore Associates LLC. We have full confidence that the inn is in good hands with a company that has the expertise and resources to further our legacy.”

The principals of the Town’s new tenant, Longshore Hospitality LLC, are highly experienced. Founded by CEO Charles Mallory of Greenwich, they operate boutique hotels in many states, most notably the acclaimed Delamar hotels in Greenwich, Southport and West Hartford.

Mr. Mallory stated, “We recognize the importance of the Inn to the Westport community and are honored to accept responsibility for overseeing its operations. We are hopeful that over the coming years, we will have the opportunity to invest in renovations and upgrades, thereby elevating the guest experience to Delamar standards.”

According to Mallory, the transition will be seamless. Hotel and events staff, many of whom have been at the property for several years, as well as the catering team led by Westport resident Marc Weber, will remain. Scheduled weddings and banquets will be unaffected, and all can rest assured that guests will enjoy the exemplary experience for which the inn has become known. The Pearl at Longshore restaurant will continue to stay open.

First Selectman Marpe commented, “The Inn at Longshore is one of the unique, iconic symbols of Westport. Its extraordinary location has hosted countless weddings, celebrations and civic gatherings – all of which make our town such a special place. I want to thank the Tagerts for over 30 years of stewardship of the Inn. Because of their proprietorship, Westporters and visitors alike have been able to experience the facilities’ breathtaking views and create special memories at Longshore. I wish them well as they begin the next chapter in their lives.”

He continued, “Town Officials are all very excited to share our vision for Longshore with Mr. Mallory and his partners, who bring a wealth of expertise in running similar facilities. Their promise to invest in our beloved facility will help ensure that the Inn at Longshore operates as a first class hospitality venue that all Westporters will be proud of.”

About Greenwich Hospitality Group

Founded in Greenwich, CT in 1999, Greenwich Hospitality Group owns and operates boutique style hotels both in and outside of Connecticut. Comprised of seasoned hospitality professionals, Greenwich Hospitality Group draws on a keen understanding of sophisticated standards of guest service and amenities combined with a distinctly customized approach to the hotel experience. Founder Charles Mallory’s passion for historic preservation, art, and design set the course for the young hotel company, leading him to invest in hotels that in some cases he “brought back to life” through creatively reinventing and repositioning. For more information visit GreenwichHospitality.com.

