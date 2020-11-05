Ansonia News: Target Arrest Made

On November 5, 2020, the Ansonia Police Department with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department, Stratford Police Department, Connecticut State Police Gang Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force served two search warrants in Bridgeport and arrested Michael Lockhart for the October 21, 2020 armed robbery in the Target parking lot in Ansonia. The search warrants took place at residences on East Main Street and Maplewood Avenue in Bridgeport. The investigation is ongoing an additional arrests are expected.

Michael Lockhart, age 21, of Bridgeport was arrested for his involvement in the robbery and charged with Robbery First Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree, Criminal Attempt Robbery First Degree, Larceny Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Second Degree, Criminal Attempt Larceny Second Degree, and Criminal Use of a Firearm. Lockhart is being held on a $150,000.00 bond and will be arraigned at Milford Superior Court on November 6, 2020.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

On October 21, 2020 at approximately 12:15 P.M., the Ansonia Police were sent to the Target parking lot, 20 West Main Street, to investigate a report of a robbery where the suspect displayed a handgun. Officers responded to the area and learned that the victims were meeting with the suspect to complete an online transaction. During the interaction, the suspect displayed a handgun and robbed the victims before fleeing in a light-colored vehicle. The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue mask. The vehicle the suspect came from was being driven by another person; there is no description available of the driver. The vehicle was described as a light-colored sedan with tinted windows.

The Ansonia Police would like to remind everyone that purchasing and selling at unsecured meet-up points can be potentially dangerous. The Ansonia Police Department has a meet-up spot directly in front of the police facility at 2 Elm Street and the public is welcome to use this spot to complete their transactions.