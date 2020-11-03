Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit

2020-11-02@5:07pm–#Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call regarding a serious crash at 532 Success Avenue, Bridgeport, CT (vehicle vs pedestrian). Bridgeport Police, Fire, and AMR were dispatched to the scene.

A gray 2003 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Success Avenue, passing the intersection of Success Avenue & Court D, when it struck an 85 year old Bridgeport man as he walked across Success Avenue in the northbound lane. The operator of the Honda Accord has been identified as 47 year old Ruben Lebron of Bridgeport, CT.

The collision caused the pedestrian to end up on the hood of the Honda, where he struck his head on the windshield, and then fell off into the northbound lane of Success Avenue. The driver of the Honda, Mr. Lebron, pulled over to the side of the road and is cooperating with the police. Mr. Lebron and his single front passenger were uninjured. The front passenger has been identified as 37-year-old Christian Ramos of Stratford, CT.

The 85-year-old pedestrian was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR ambulance. He was admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition – nonlife-threatening injuries. The 85-year-old pedestrian has been identified as Stefan Grzech of Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Police Department Crash Investigation Unit has responded to the scene for further investigation. Success Avenue was opened for the normal flow of traffic at 6:45 pm.

Officer Judson Brown is the lead crash investigator for this incident. Anyone with further information may contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division (Officer Brown) at 203-576-7640.

This news report is made possible by: