2020-11-01@10:11am–#Fairfield CT–#Bridgeport CT– A man wanted for a strong armed robbery in Bridgeport who assaulted and robbed an 80 year old veteran was followed into Fairfield on Grasmere Avenue. The suspect entered the home, and with the assistance of Fairfield Police arrested the man.

I’ve reached out to Scott Appleby of the Bridgeport Police for more details in the strong armed robbery.

