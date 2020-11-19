Governor Enters Self-Isolation

HARTFORD, CT) – Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff for the Office of the Governor, today released the following statement:

“A member of Governor Lamont’s security team has tested positive for COVID-19. The test was returned today. The member of the security detail has immediately entered self-isolation. Governor Lamont remains in self-quarantine at his private residence following exposure to a member of his senior staff last week. There are no other positive test results to report from the Governor’s Office.”

This press release was made possible by: