I-95 Crash

2020-11-28@9:00AMish–#Westport CT– #cttraffic–At approximately 0900 hours on Saturday, 28 November 2020, Westport Fire along with CT State Police and Westport EMS were notified of a motor vehicle crash on I-95northbound between exits 18-19. While en route, responding units were updated that

there was a report of a person trapped under a vehicle. Units arrived on the scene and found

a two-vehicle crash with one person requiring extrication from under one of the vehicles.

It is believed that the trapped individual was outside of the vehicle in the breakdown

lane checking on a mechanical issue when their vehicle was struck. Fairfield Fire and

AMR responded as well. Westport Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to lift the

vehicle enough to remove the injured party. The party was turned over to Westport EMS

for treatment and transport to the hospital. An additional person was treated and

transported from the scene. The patient sustained severe injuries; specifics are not being

released at this time. The accident is under investigation by the CT State Police. I-95

north was closed for some time after the accident pending an investigation.