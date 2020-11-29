Norwalk News: Police Promotions

#Norwalk CT–Promotions were made at Norwalk Police Headquarters by the Police Commission.

Congratulations to the officers and good luck in their new assignments.

Joseph Dinho was promoted to Lieutenant. Lieutenant Dinho has been with the department since 2007

and was promoted to Sergeant in 2013.

Dominic Cisero was promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Cisero has been with the department since 2004

and was promoted to Detective in 2011.

Scott Ribisl was promoted to Detective. Detective Ribisl has been with the department since 2012.