https://www.doingitlocal.com/2020/11/87128/

#Westport, CT–On Saturday November 28, 2020, the Westport Police

Department received a complaint from a business located in the

Saugatuck Area in regards to being victimized by an apparent scam.



It was reported that an individual had entered the store and had spoken

with a juvenile employee. During the course of his conversation with

that employee, this individual claimed to be working on behalf of the

Westport Fire Department, stating that he was required to inspect the

fire extinguishers kept on site. This individual ultimately claimed that

both extinguishers maintained by the business needed to be replaced.

He claimed that he had spoken with the store’s manager and provided a

paper invoice in the amount of $198.15 to cover the cost of replacement

that the manager had agreed would be paid in cash. The invoice was

labeled as being from “Metro Fire Prevention” of Norwalk. Metro Fire

Prevention is the name of an actual company that provides building

sprinkler system services, but is not based out of Norwalk and does not

employ this individual. The employee then did provide a cash payment

and the individual left the business, claiming that he would return with

the two new extinguishers, but instead fled the area.



The suspect in this particular incident was described as a white male,

approximately 6’0” tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. His

age was estimated to be in his 30s. He was said to be wearing a black

sweater with a blue button up shirt underneath, blue jeans and a black

baseball cap, possibly attempting to mimic the appearance of a fire

department official. Officers are currently working to attempt to

identify the suspect in this incident.



Local businesses should be aware that this is a known scam, and that

those perpetrating it generally target establishments that employ

younger people. Employees of the Westport Fire Department are

clearly identifiable as such when working in their official capacity and

do not employ sub-contractors to conduct inspections, nor would they

request payments for services rendered. Should an individual enter

your business claiming something similar to the above scenario, we ask

that you please contact the police department immediately.

Although, as stated, this is a previously known scam, to date this is the

the first complaint of this type that the Westport Police Department has

received in 2020.



Anyone with information regarding today’s incident that could assist in

this investigation is asked to contact the Westport Police Department at

(203) 341-6000.

This press release was made possible by: