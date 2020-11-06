Veterans Flu Shots

Did you know you can get a flu shot without getting out of your car? No need to worry about parking or bad weather! Drive-up flu shot clinics are Tues-Fri from 12-4 pm at both West Haven and Newington campuses. VA Outpatient Clinics (CBOCS) are by appointment only. Contact the call center (866) 808-7921 to make an appointment. CBOCS are not Drive-Thru locations

What you should know:

No appointment needed for West Haven and Newington Drive-Thru clinics

Arrive with a face mask

Bring your VA approved ID

Since you will not be leaving your warm vehicle, wear a short sleeve shirt and no coat for easy access

DO NOT ARRIVE IF YOU ARE SICK or have FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS.

