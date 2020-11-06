Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Veterans Flu Shots

Did you know you can get a flu shot without getting out of your car?  No need to worry about parking or bad weather!  Drive-up flu shot clinics are Tues-Fri from 12-4 pm at both West Haven and Newington campuses.  VA Outpatient Clinics (CBOCS) are by appointment only.  Contact the call center (866) 808-7921 to make an appointment. CBOCS are not Drive-Thru locations

What you should know:

  • No appointment needed for West Haven and Newington Drive-Thru clinics
  • Arrive with a face mask
  • Bring your VA approved ID
  • Since you will not be leaving your warm vehicle, wear a short sleeve shirt and no coat for easy access
  • DO NOT ARRIVE  IF YOU ARE SICK or have FLU LIKE SYMPTOMS.

