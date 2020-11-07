Westport News: Bridgeport Man Held On Shoplifting

#Westport CT–On Sunday September 13, 2020 at approximately 6:06am, officers responded to CVS

Pharmacy, 397 Post Road East, on a theft complaint. Staff reported that a male and female had

entered the store and begun filling reusable shopping bags with the merchandise. The two did not

pay for any of this merchandise and began to walk toward the store’s exit. When questioned

by a staff member prior to exiting, the male clenched his fist stating that he had a syringe which

he would stab staff with. The two then fled in a waiting vehicle. It was later determined that

the pair had stolen approximately $900.00 in merchandise. Through investigation and

information sharing with other agencies, the male suspect in this incident was identified as

Shaun Costello. An arrest warrant was sought and granted for Costello.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 4, 2020, this arrest warrant was served at

Stamford Superior Court. Costello was charged with 53a-134 Robbery First Degree, 53a-125a

Larceny Fifth Degree, 53a-48(53a-134) Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree and 53a-

48(53a-125a) Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Fifth Degree. Bond was court-set at $100,000.00.

