Fairfield News: Firefighters Rescue Tree Worker Pinned 60 Feet Up

2020-1107@2:04pm-#Fairfield CT- A tree worker found himself pinned in a tree about sixty feet up in the air on Beacon View Terrace. A branch came down pinning his thigh against another tree. Fairfield Fire called in additional personnel from Fairfield and mutual aid from Bridgeport to assist in the rescue. It took over an hour to free the man. He was transported to the hospital with a leg injury.

