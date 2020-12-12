BOUGHTON AS COMMISSIONER OF THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SERVICES

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Mark Boughton to serve as commissioner of the Department of Revenue Services.

Boughton, a Republican, is currently serving his tenth consecutive term as mayor of Danbury, making him the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history. He will begin serving as commissioner on Friday, December 18, and plans to resign his position as mayor prior to taking on this new role with the state.

“Mark has earned a reputation as being a dedicated public servant and hard worker, and his experience as mayor provides him with a considerable amount of knowledge on the inner workings of government, particularly when it comes to the impacts certain measures can have on the local level, where they are closest to home,” Governor Lamont said. “I firmly believe that a bigger table, open door, and creative solutions will help produce the best outcomes for the people of our state, regardless of someone’s political affiliation. I thank Mark for making the decision to join our administration and I look forward to having him serve in this important capacity.”

“I’m looking forward to leading the department and bringing my experience and expertise to the State of Connecticut,” Boughton said. “My dedication to public service hasn’t changed. After years serving one of Connecticut’s largest cities, I am excited about the chance to serve the people of the State of Connecticut in the Lamont administration. Governor Lamont’s team has shown its dedication to the people of our state since he took office, especially during this pandemic, and they have been great to work with through this transition. I stood by the governor when our state saw its first case of COVID-19 back in March, and I am proud to become a member of his team as he continues to lead the state during this unprecedented period.”

Earlier in his career, Boughton was in the United States Army Reserve from 1983 to 1989, during which he achieved the rank of sergeant. He taught social studies at Danbury High School beginning in 1987, and also served as a member of the Danbury Planning Commission from 1995 to 1998. He began his political career when he was elected state representative for the 138th Assembly District in 1998, and was elected to a second term in 2000 before being elected mayor in 2001.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education and American history from Central Connecticut State University, and a master’s degree in educational psychology from Western Connecticut State University.

The position of commissioner was most recently held by Scott Jackson, who resigned earlier this year to accept a role in the administration of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. John Biello, the agency’s deputy commissioner, has been serving as acting commissioner during the interim.

Boughton’s nomination will be sent to the Connecticut General Assembly for its advice and consent.

