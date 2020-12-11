BRIDGEPORT NEWS: ARREST FOR CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Bridgeport, CT—On December 10, 2020, Bridgeport Police detectives executed a search
warrant at Blackrock Animal Hospital located at 2877 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Detectives
were searching for evidence related to the recent death of a 10-week-old puppy that was
admitted to the animal hospital to have a procedure to crop its ears. When the owners came to
pick up their dog the next day, Amr Wasfi, the veterinarian who treated the dog, informed the
owners that the dog had died. A subsequent investigation determined that the dog died of
overheating due to Wasfi leaving the dog on a heating pad for an extended period. Wasfi was
taken into custody and charged on a warrant with Cruelty to Animals. He was booked at the
Bridgeport Police Department and held on a $10,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, and
we ask that any other pet owner who believes they were the victims of criminal conduct by
Wasfi to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.
