BRIDGEPORT NEWS: ARREST FOR CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

Bridgeport, CT—On December 10, 2020, Bridgeport Police detectives executed a search

warrant at Blackrock Animal Hospital located at 2877 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Detectives

were searching for evidence related to the recent death of a 10-week-old puppy that was

admitted to the animal hospital to have a procedure to crop its ears. When the owners came to

pick up their dog the next day, Amr Wasfi, the veterinarian who treated the dog, informed the

owners that the dog had died. A subsequent investigation determined that the dog died of

overheating due to Wasfi leaving the dog on a heating pad for an extended period. Wasfi was

taken into custody and charged on a warrant with Cruelty to Animals. He was booked at the

Bridgeport Police Department and held on a $10,000 bond. This is an ongoing investigation, and

we ask that any other pet owner who believes they were the victims of criminal conduct by

Wasfi to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.