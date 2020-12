2020-12-13@4:18pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Trumbull CT– Bridgeport and Trumbull Police responded to a person shot at Main and Ochsner Place. Bridgeport Tweeted ” responding to Main St and Ochsner Pl. Ochsner Trumbull PD also on scene. NFI on injuries.NFI refers to No Further Information. Neither department provided any further information. In the photo you can see police had their firearms drawn but “NFI”.