Call For Changes In College Sports

WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), the Ranking Member of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Manufacturing, Trade, and Consumer Protection, with jurisdiction over the NCAA and college athletes, released the following statement today in response to a report from the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics calling for major governance changes for Division I sports:

“The Knight Commission report confirms our repeatedly stated critique that the college athletic management system is broken and must be repaired. Fundamental reform should focus on college athlete wellbeing — health, economic, and educational. There is no excuse for delay after yet another indictment of this failing system. I will continue to lead the effort with Senator Booker to soon introduce a College Athlete Bill of Rights to finally hold schools and college athletic system accountable.”

In August, Blumenthal joined Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Kirstin Gillibrand (D-NY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) today announced the framework for a new college athletes bill of rights that will advance justice and opportunity for college athletes.

Blumenthal previewed the framework with Booker while serving as Ranking Member during a July Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Protecting the Integrity of College Athletics.” The proposal will guarantee fair and equitable compensation, enforceable health and safety standards, and improved educational opportunities for all college athletes.

