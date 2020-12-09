Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family School

2020-12-09@4:40pm–#Fairfield CT– Firefighters were called to Holy Family School located at 140 Edison Road. The school is no longer in use as a school but is used mainly for offices. Firefighters isolated the smoke on the second floor and have secured the electricity that powers a bathroom fan and an electrical ballast that may have caused the smoke condition. Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola said they were concerned because the pastor of the church ran in and got some smoke inhalation but said he will be fine, the pastor was more upset about his school Gomola said. The fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.