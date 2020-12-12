Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford Fire Department Holiday Safety Tipos

Each year fires occurring during the holiday season claim the lives of
over 400 Citizens and injure 1,600 more, and cause $990 million in
damage.
Following simple life-saving steps can ensure a safe and happy holiday!
 Select fresh green Christmas trees
 Keep the tree 3’ from heat sources
 Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times
 Don’t leave your tree up for too long. (2 weeks max)
 If many needles fall off the tree. Its time to remove the tree.
 Inspect tree lights for frayed wires and broken bulb sockets
 Use only UL listed lights
 Never use lit candles on your tree
 Do not link more than 3 strands of lights
 DO NOT LEAVE HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON UNATTENDED
 Do not overload electrical outlets
 Use only nonflammable decorations and ornaments
As in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every
level of you home, test them monthly and have a escape plan.
May you and your family have a Happy and Safe Holiday Season.

