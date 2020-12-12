Stratford Fire Department Holiday Safety Tipos

Each year fires occurring during the holiday season claim the lives of
over 400 Citizens and injure 1,600 more, and cause $990 million in
damage.
Following simple life-saving steps can ensure a safe and happy holiday!
Select fresh green Christmas trees
Keep the tree 3’ from heat sources
Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times
Don’t leave your tree up for too long. (2 weeks max)
If many needles fall off the tree. Its time to remove the tree.
Inspect tree lights for frayed wires and broken bulb sockets
Use only UL listed lights
Never use lit candles on your tree
Do not link more than 3 strands of lights
DO NOT LEAVE HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON UNATTENDED
Do not overload electrical outlets
Use only nonflammable decorations and ornaments
As in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every
level of you home, test them monthly and have a escape plan.
May you and your family have a Happy and Safe Holiday Season.
