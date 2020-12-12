Stratford Fire Department Holiday Safety Tipos

Each year fires occurring during the holiday season claim the lives of

over 400 Citizens and injure 1,600 more, and cause $990 million in

damage.

Following simple life-saving steps can ensure a safe and happy holiday!

 Select fresh green Christmas trees

 Keep the tree 3’ from heat sources

 Keep the tree stand filled with water at all times

 Don’t leave your tree up for too long. (2 weeks max)

 If many needles fall off the tree. Its time to remove the tree.

 Inspect tree lights for frayed wires and broken bulb sockets

 Use only UL listed lights

 Never use lit candles on your tree

 Do not link more than 3 strands of lights

 DO NOT LEAVE HOLIDAY LIGHTS ON UNATTENDED

 Do not overload electrical outlets

 Use only nonflammable decorations and ornaments

As in every season, have working smoke alarms installed on every

level of you home, test them monthly and have a escape plan.

May you and your family have a Happy and Safe Holiday Season.

