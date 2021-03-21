#Westport CT–On March 19, 2021 at approximately 12:23 a.m., a Westport Police Officer on routine

patrol was driving behind a White Ford Fusion. The officer noted that upon making a right-hand

turn onto Partrick Road from Wilton Road the operator of the Ford turned off the car’s

headlights. The car in question eventually got back onto Wilton Road at which time the officer

attempted to affect a motor vehicle stop on the northbound on ramp of the Merritt Parkway. The

operator did not stop and instead turned around and began driving northbound on Wilton Road.

Even though the operator was not driving recklessly the officer, for safety reasons, opted not to

pursue the vehicle. However, he was able to observe the car striking a traffic control box as it

was turning onto the southbound entrance ramp of the Merritt Parkway. The operator of the

Ford was detained and identified as Keishawn Bain. Upon further investigation it was

determined that the car Mr. Bain was driving had been reported stolen from Jersey City, New

Jersey.

Mr. Bain was placed under arrest and charged with Larceny in the First Degree, Failure

to Drive in the Proper Lane, Disobeying the Signal of an Officer, and Operating a Motor Vehicle

Without a License.

