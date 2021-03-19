BRADLEY RELEASES STATEMENT FOLLOWING AGREEMENT MADE BETWEEN GOVERNOR LAMONT, MOHEGAN TRIBE, AND MASHANTUCKET TRIBE

#Bridgeport CT–State Senator Dennis Bradley (D-Bridgeport) is releasing the following statement following the agreement made between Governor Lamont, the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe on the modernization of gaming in Connecticut.

“I am proud to have been a strong advocate for this opportunity in Bridgeport,” said Sen. Bradley. “This agreement made means we are one step closer to a casino in Bridgeport. It’s exciting that Bridgeport is a location being looked at to pioneer this agreement and would be a prominent and successful location that would allow sports betting and wagering.”

Senator Bradley is a strong supporter for the expansion of sports wagering and gaming in Connecticut and with an agreement with both Native American Tribes, the committed partnership would benefit a casino in Bridgeport. On March 5, 2021, Senator Bradley wrote a letter to Governor Lamont in support of the Eastern Connecticut legislative delegation, requesting an agreement to be made that would include both tribes.

This legislative session, Senator Bradley introduced Senate Bill 570, “An Act Authorizing A Tribal Resort-Casino In Bridgeport, Sports Wagering, Internet Gaming And Internet Lottery, that seeks to create a mechanism for proxy betting within Bridgeport that allows people in other states to participate in sports wagering.

