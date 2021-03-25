FAIRFIELD CONTINUES EXPANDED OUTDOOR DINING AMID PANDEMIC

#Fairfield CT–First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced today that the Town of Fairfield is allowing
for the continued expanded outdoor dining accommodations for restaurants and food service
establishments effective immediately.
The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Lamont lifting capacity restrictions in
restaurants, among other businesses, last Friday, March 19, 2021. While the Governor has
removed capacity limits at restaurants, there will still be an 11 pm curfew and an eight-person
table limit. Additionally, guidelines on masks, spacing and cleaning protocols will remain in
effect.
First Selectwoman Kupchick stated, “From the onset of the pandemic, I have worked with
various Town departments such as Economic Development and Plan and Zoning to ensure our
fine array of restaurants stay afloat. One of the actions our Town took last year was to assist with
expanding outdoor areas for restaurants that included a streamlined process to enlarge or
establish an outdoor dining area throughout the pandemic period.”
Expanded outdoor dining is allowed in accordance with Executive Order 7MM. The Order is set
to expire on April 20, 2021 unless extended by the Governor. The Town’s Administration and
the permitting team, as well as the Plan and Zoning Commission support the extension of the
COVID-19 protocol through 2021 for multiple reasons:
The expanded outdoor dining opportunity has been well received by the public and has
been crucial for the restaurant community; and
Even with the allowance for “full indoor capacity”, as of March 19, 2021, table
separation requirements still limit effective indoor capacity; and
The Town expects that many patrons would prefer to remain outdoors rather than inside;
and
Many establishments have made significant investments in outdoor infrastructure to
accommodate the expanded outdoor dining during the pandemic.
These relaxed regulations will expire on December 31, 2021, unless earlier modified or
terminated by the Town of Fairfield.
First Selectwoman Kupchick added, “Our Town’s restaurants have endured a tremendous
economic burden during the last year due to COVID-19. The recent removal of capacity
restrictions coupled with the Town’s continued expansion of outdoor seating will further help
these establishments get back on their feet and move toward a more stable future.”
For additional information on zoning regulations pertaining to expanded outdoor seating, please
contact the Town’s Plan and Zoning Department at 203-256-3050. For assistance on grants,
marketing and available spaces, please contact the Town’s Community and Economic
Development Department at 203-256-3120.
