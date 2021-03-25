FAIRFIELD CONTINUES EXPANDED OUTDOOR DINING AMID PANDEMIC

#Fairfield CT–First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced today that the Town of Fairfield is allowing

for the continued expanded outdoor dining accommodations for restaurants and food service

establishments effective immediately.

The announcement comes on the heels of Governor Lamont lifting capacity restrictions in

restaurants, among other businesses, last Friday, March 19, 2021. While the Governor has

removed capacity limits at restaurants, there will still be an 11 pm curfew and an eight-person

table limit. Additionally, guidelines on masks, spacing and cleaning protocols will remain in

effect.

First Selectwoman Kupchick stated, “From the onset of the pandemic, I have worked with

various Town departments such as Economic Development and Plan and Zoning to ensure our

fine array of restaurants stay afloat. One of the actions our Town took last year was to assist with

expanding outdoor areas for restaurants that included a streamlined process to enlarge or

establish an outdoor dining area throughout the pandemic period.”

Expanded outdoor dining is allowed in accordance with Executive Order 7MM. The Order is set

to expire on April 20, 2021 unless extended by the Governor. The Town’s Administration and

the permitting team, as well as the Plan and Zoning Commission support the extension of the

COVID-19 protocol through 2021 for multiple reasons:

 The expanded outdoor dining opportunity has been well received by the public and has

been crucial for the restaurant community; and

 Even with the allowance for “full indoor capacity”, as of March 19, 2021, table

separation requirements still limit effective indoor capacity; and

 The Town expects that many patrons would prefer to remain outdoors rather than inside;

and

 Many establishments have made significant investments in outdoor infrastructure to

accommodate the expanded outdoor dining during the pandemic.



These relaxed regulations will expire on December 31, 2021, unless earlier modified or

terminated by the Town of Fairfield.

First Selectwoman Kupchick added, “Our Town’s restaurants have endured a tremendous

economic burden during the last year due to COVID-19. The recent removal of capacity

restrictions coupled with the Town’s continued expansion of outdoor seating will further help

these establishments get back on their feet and move toward a more stable future.”

For additional information on zoning regulations pertaining to expanded outdoor seating, please

contact the Town’s Plan and Zoning Department at 203-256-3050. For assistance on grants,

marketing and available spaces, please contact the Town’s Community and Economic

Development Department at 203-256-3120.

