#Ansonia CT–On March 17, 2021 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Shanqueto Pinnock, age 19, of Stratford for his involvement in the October 20, 2020 robbery of the S & A Mart at 95 Wakelee Avenue. Pinnock was charged with Robbery First Degree, Larceny Fifth Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Fifth Degree.