HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Josh Geballe, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services and the state’s chief operating officer, announced that the Lamont administration has launched a year-long process of building a new information technology organization within state government. The process to centralize the coordination of the state’s IT resources by the Department of Administrative Services will progress throughout the year and establish an organization capable of delivering modern IT solution to support state agencies and the public.

The process will bring best practices to all state agencies, provide flexibility in the cross-training of employees, and ensure there is a pool of specialized experts at the ready to serve state agencies, rather than requiring a dedicated, smaller group of IT staff to individual agencies.

“From day one, our administration promised to streamline government services and make interacting with the residents of Connecticut much easier,” Governor Lamont said. “Our state employees have accomplished amazing things with technology throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and this optimization process provides the resources and support to continue our progress.”

“This optimization is all a part of our broader efforts to modernize state government to better serve our residents,” Commissioner Geballe said. “To achieve our goal of providing services efficiently, the state needs to up out game in how we use technology. This change starts from the inside out, and we’re excited to continue this journey to improve the government experience for all of our residents.”

“Technology is improving at a faster rate every day, and we need to make sure we have the most flexible and responsive IT organization possible in state government,” Mark Raymond, the state’s chief information officer, said. “Our state agencies have incredibly talented IT staff, and under this new model we will be able to share that talent across state agencies and ensure they have access to more deploy skilled people all at the same time. I look forward to moving this project forward, and working closely with more of our state employees.”

Key components of the optimization will include:

Allow the state to use newer technology and give the ability to update it more sustainably : In the past, the state operated using unique technology solutions for agencies, rather than working towards common platforms that communicate across state agencies.

Create new opportunities for state employees : In the new IT organization, employees will have more opportunity for training, cross-training, and collaboration on new projects, creating a hub for professional development and the ability to work with and support multiple agencies. As the organization structure improves, there are always opportunities for promotion and advancement, as well.

Ultimately, the governor explained, with more effective IT support and improved IT systems, state employees will be able to bring more modern and meaningful solutions to the public and state agencies.

