VA Co-Pay Forgiveness

VA copayments for medical care will be waived, refunded, or forgiven under the American Recovery Plan. If you’re a Veteran who receives care through VA, here’s what this means for you:

If you received a statement with copayment charges from April 6, 2020, or later, we’ll remove these charges. You won’t need to pay them.

If you already paid any copay charges from April 6, 2020, or later, we’ll send you a refund.

If you have unpaid copay charges from before April 6, 2020, you don’t have to make payments until September 30, 2021. We won’t add fees or interest or take other collection action on these charges during this time. But you can still make payments if you’d like. Find out how to pay your VA copay bill.

You don’t need to do anything at this time to get a refund. We ask for your patience as we work to adjust statements and send refunds.

Copay charges will be waived

We’ve also waived VA copayments for all medical care received between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021, and all prescription medications ordered between April 6, 2020, and September 30, 2021. We hope this will help Veterans and their families during this time.

