UPDATE: The fire was thought to have started on the second floor as an electrical fire. There is NO building, renters or business insurance.

2021-04-03@12:22pm–#Bridgeport CT– #ctfire– Firefighters battle a 2 alarm fire in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue. A business and apartments were damage by fire and water. There were no reported injuries. The fire marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire.