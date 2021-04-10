Bridgeport News: Man Charged In Homicide

On March 19, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm, the body of 58-year-old James McClain was located on Norman Street near Went Field Park. The victim succumbed to a stabbing wound to the chest. Detective Jorge Cintron was the lead investigator in this homicide case. With the direct assistance of Bridgeport Police Officers Steven Silva and Doug Bepko, the Bridgeport Police Homicide & Identification Units quickly developed Laquan D. Victoria DOB 5/21/1987 as a suspect.

Victoria lured Mr. McClain to the area of Went Field Park where he stabbed and robbed him of his cash and wallet. Victoria was later detained with McClain’s debit cards in his possession.

The murder investigation revealed that Victoria was also responsible for a similar stabbing and robbery of a female victim on March 14, 2021. That incident occurred within the same neighborhood and the female victim survived. Detective Eric King was assigned as the lead investigator.

On April 8th, 2021 Detective Jorge Cintron secured an arrest warrant for Laquan D. Victoria charging him with Felony Murder, Murder, and Robbery in the First Degree for the murder of James McClain. The bond was court set at one million dollars. Detective Eric King secured an additional arrest warrant charging Victoria with Assault in the first Degree and Robbery in the First Degree for the March 14th incident. Bond set at $350,000.

This morning Laquan D. Victoria was arraigned at Bridgeport GA 2 for those charges.