Car Flips Into Building

A car crashed into a building on Madison Ave by Ashton Street in Bridgeport. According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to race another vehicle, when she lost control, smashed through a stone wall, and vaulted up onto the side of a building. According to witnesses, the driver, with an approx. 8 year old child and two others all got out of the car. Firefighters quickly secured the car, preventing any further damage to the building or surrounding area, where the car was then lowered via crane. According to unconfirmed radio reports at least 2 patients were treated for their injuries.

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