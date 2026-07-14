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Car Flips Into Building

ByStephen Krauchick

Jul 14, 2026 , , , , , , ,

A car crashed into a building on Madison Ave by Ashton Street in Bridgeport. According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to race another vehicle, when she lost control, smashed through a stone wall, and vaulted up onto the side of a building. According to witnesses, the driver, with an approx. 8 year old child and two others all got out of the car. Firefighters quickly secured the car, preventing any further damage to the building or surrounding area, where the car was then lowered via crane. According to unconfirmed radio reports at least 2 patients were treated for their injuries.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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