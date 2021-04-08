Bridgeport News: Narcotics Team On Administrative Leave

#Bridgeport CT– Last night, the Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) was put on administrative leave after serving a warrant on Charles Street. They knocked on the door, properly announcing themselves when a man jumped out of a second story window to escape, but landed wrong and died as a result. The state police are investigating and the bodycams support that the team used proper procedure. Rumor has it that Chief Garcia wanted to disband the team get get more officers on patrol. The same sources said that the chief wants to disband the high crime patrols in the city to cover personnel shortages.

