Bridgeport Police Begin Recruitment Drive

Posted on Posted in Bridgeport, Lights and Sirens

Bridgeport Police Department Acting Chief Garcia joined by Mayor Ganim to launch Police recruitment campaign for the City of Bridgeport. Motivated, goal-oriented individuals with heart are encouraged to “make the shift” in their career to become a Bridgeport Police officer. Application process to go live tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.
For more information, visit @BPTPolice on Facebook, Twitter or bridgeportct.gov/bpdshift.

