Bridgeport Police Begin Recruitment Drive

Bridgeport Police Department Acting Chief Garcia joined by Mayor Ganim to launch Police recruitment campaign for the City of Bridgeport. Motivated, goal-oriented individuals with heart are encouraged to “make the shift” in their career to become a Bridgeport Police officer. Application process to go live tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.

