BRIDGEPORT POLICE JOINT TASK FORCE ARREST FIVE

ASSAILANTS, SEIZE LOADED FIREARM

March 30th, 2021, Task Force Officers from the CSP Gang Unit and FBI Safe Streets received credible information that occupants of a black Nissan Maxima with a paper registration tag out of Texas were seen at the Sunny Side Inn located at 174 Lake Street in Bridgeport with what appeared to be firearm. Task Force Officers responded to the area and conducted surveillance of the Sunny Side Inn. While in the area a black Nissan Maxima with Texas temp tag pulled into the parking lot. TFO’s knew from prior investigations that the Texas temp registrations tags are not legal, these are false registration plates printed over the internet. Due to the prior information of an illegal firearm and the fake registration plate, TFO’s conducted a stop while in the parking lot. As Officers approached, they immediately noticed the back-seat passenger later identified as Messiah Carrasquillo DOB 3/18/1986 begin reaching between his legs. Officers continued to give clear orders to the occupants but Carrasquillo refused to listen, he continued leaning over and appeared to be grabbing an item. After several minutes, Task Force Officers were able to secure all five occupants outside of the vehicle. TFO’s now located a loaded .22 caliber semi-auto firearm on the floor directly where Carrasquillo was reaching. There were five parties in the vehicle, all five were convicted felons. Besides the loaded firearm, TFO’s located a pepper spray gun and a collapsible baton. All five were arrested and charged accordingly. The vehicle was towed by Nunes South. One of the occupants had an outstanding warrant out of Bridgeport.

Messiah Carrasquillo is currently on Parole for prior firearms offenses. Bond set at $250,000 for firearm related offenses, Parole remanded him to custody. Iris Aponte was charged with interfering and weapons in a motor vehicle her bond was set at $10,000. Joel Marcano was charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, bond set at $50,000 plus he had a Violation of a Protective Order Warrant, bond was set by the court at $20,000. William Carrasquillo was charged with weapon in a motor vehicle bond set at $10,000. The driver, Nestor River was arrested and charged with weapon in motor vehicle x2, he was in possession of the pepper spray gun, along with motor vehicle violations bond was set at $250,000.