Mom Who Abandoned Special Needs Child Apprehended

2021-04-09@6:00PMish–#Bridgeport CT– #Faifield CT– A special needs child who was abandoned by someone in a white Infinity at Burroughs and East Main Street in Bridgeport. The child was abandoned on March 31st. The child is described as a black male, approximately five (5) years of age, with disabilities preventing him from providing the necessary information to make a positive identification and locate his family. He answers to the name “Prince”. “Prince” is safe and in the care of the CT Department of Children and Families.

The mother was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police at her Fairfield home at 329 New England Avenue. Neighbors who I spoke to said the child was always by his mother’s side except for the last few days when she was doing yard work. The white Infinity police were looking for was found in the driveway.