2021-04-11@10:25pm–#Bridgeport CT– Two college students were injured when the front porch stoop collapsed plunging them down 12 feet in the 600 block of Queen Street. The assistant fire chief said it was something he’s never seen before. A cement slap was placed over the the foundation and over the years the cement eroded causing the collapse. The students were able to get themselves out of the hole prior to the firefighters arrival.