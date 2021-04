2021-04-28@9:40am– #Fairfield CT– #cttraffic –A truck has driven off the I-95 northbound and into the wooded area off exit 21. Assistant Chief Schuyler Sherwood told me that the driver was out of the vehicle when they arrived, helped out of the truck by passers-by. The driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic is getting by but slowly in both directions. The truck will be brought down the embankment on Linwood Drive.