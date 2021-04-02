Norwalk News: Pure Fentanyl Arrest and Seizure

#Norwalk CT–On Tuesday March 30, 2021, Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division, in cooperation withBridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team arrested Sylvester Edward, aka GUMZY.

On April 1, 2020, Edward engaged Norwalk Police Officers in a pursuit, which was broken off for safety

concerns. A warrant was sought for his arrest, and granted with a bond of $100,000. Edward has eluded

police until now.

On March 30, 2021, a joint operation led Officers to Edward. Edward was taken into custody. At the

time of his arrest Edward was found to be in possession of fifty eight bags of pure fentanyl, several bags

of crack cocaine, and marijuana. Norwalk Police Department Special Service Investigators, along with

Bridgeport Police Department, immediately sought and executed a search and seizure warrant at 756

Hancock Avenue Apartment #1, Bridgeport. This was a rented apartment used solely for Edward’s

criminal enterprise.

Located and seized from this apartment were the following:

 235 folds of pure Fentanyl

 1 loose bag of pure Fentanyl 36.6 grams

 Loose crack cocaine

 One blender

 3 different fentanyl cutting agents (to mix into the fentanyl),

 packaging material to package fentanyl for street sale

 40 various brands of marijuana edibles

 Loose prescription pills

 2 lap tops, one desk top computer and printer

 equipment used to reproduce fraudulent credit cards and make fraudulent checks

 numerous fake IDS with Edwards’s picture on it were also recovered

Edward was arrested for charges pertaining to the seizure, and given a $350,000 bond. After bonding

himself out, on both the narcotics case and $100,000 bond for the pursuit case, Edward was turned over

Connecticut State Police for another warrant. This warrant, for $25,000 was the result of a separate

incident where Edward engaged Connecticut State Police in another motor vehicle pursuit, where he

fled the vehicle, resisted arrest, was tasered and fled again.

Lieutenant Marc Lepore, the Commanding Officer of Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services

Division remarked that, “this is likely the largest amount of pure fentanyl that we have ever seized”.

Lieutenant Lepore commended his Investigators for their tireless persistence and conveyed gratitude for

the cooperative efforts of Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team. “We have a strong

partnership that has lasted for years”, said Lieutenant Lepore.

Edwards is a seven time convicted felon with twenty previous arrests dating back to 2007. One of these

convictions is for escape from Law Enforcement. Edwards’ CT Driver’s License is suspended indefinitely.

Edwards now has twelve pending cases in various CT superior courts and is currently out on $930,000 in

bond. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Arrested: SYLVESTER EDWARD, aka GUMZY, 32, of 6 Leuvine Street, Norwalk CT

Charges: Interfering w Officer, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Reckless Driving, Running From

Police – Injury/Death, Violations in a School Zone, Operation Under Suspension, Operating

while using a handheld device, Passenger under 18 no seatbelt

Please refer to Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police Department

Arrest Logs for additional Charges

Bond: $930,000 TOTAL (Various jurisdictions)

