Norwalk News: Pure Fentanyl Arrest and Seizure

#Norwalk CT–On Tuesday March 30, 2021, Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division, in cooperation withBridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team arrested Sylvester Edward, aka GUMZY.
On April 1, 2020, Edward engaged Norwalk Police Officers in a pursuit, which was broken off for safety
concerns. A warrant was sought for his arrest, and granted with a bond of $100,000. Edward has eluded
police until now.
On March 30, 2021, a joint operation led Officers to Edward. Edward was taken into custody. At the
time of his arrest Edward was found to be in possession of fifty eight bags of pure fentanyl, several bags
of crack cocaine, and marijuana. Norwalk Police Department Special Service Investigators, along with
Bridgeport Police Department, immediately sought and executed a search and seizure warrant at 756
Hancock Avenue Apartment #1, Bridgeport. This was a rented apartment used solely for Edward’s
criminal enterprise.
Located and seized from this apartment were the following:
235 folds of pure Fentanyl
1 loose bag of pure Fentanyl 36.6 grams
Loose crack cocaine
One blender
3 different fentanyl cutting agents (to mix into the fentanyl),
packaging material to package fentanyl for street sale
40 various brands of marijuana edibles
Loose prescription pills
2 lap tops, one desk top computer and printer
equipment used to reproduce fraudulent credit cards and make fraudulent checks
numerous fake IDS with Edwards’s picture on it were also recovered
Edward was arrested for charges pertaining to the seizure, and given a $350,000 bond. After bonding
himself out, on both the narcotics case and $100,000 bond for the pursuit case, Edward was turned over
Connecticut State Police for another warrant. This warrant, for $25,000 was the result of a separate
incident where Edward engaged Connecticut State Police in another motor vehicle pursuit, where he
fled the vehicle, resisted arrest, was tasered and fled again.
Lieutenant Marc Lepore, the Commanding Officer of Norwalk Police Department’s Special Services
Division remarked that, “this is likely the largest amount of pure fentanyl that we have ever seized”.
Lieutenant Lepore commended his Investigators for their tireless persistence and conveyed gratitude for
the cooperative efforts of Bridgeport Police Department’s Tactical Narcotics Team. “We have a strong
partnership that has lasted for years”, said Lieutenant Lepore.
Edwards is a seven time convicted felon with twenty previous arrests dating back to 2007. One of these
convictions is for escape from Law Enforcement. Edwards’ CT Driver’s License is suspended indefinitely.
Edwards now has twelve pending cases in various CT superior courts and is currently out on $930,000 in
bond. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.
Arrested: SYLVESTER EDWARD, aka GUMZY, 32, of 6 Leuvine Street, Norwalk CT
Charges: Interfering w Officer, Failure to Drive in Proper Lane, Reckless Driving, Running From
Police – Injury/Death, Violations in a School Zone, Operation Under Suspension, Operating
while using a handheld device, Passenger under 18 no seatbelt
Please refer to Bridgeport Police Department and Connecticut State Police Department
Arrest Logs for additional Charges
Bond: $930,000 TOTAL (Various jurisdictions)
Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NORWALKPD” into the text field,
followed by the message, and sending it to TIP411 (847411)