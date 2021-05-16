Bridgeport News: Double Homicide

2021-05-16@1:56am–#Bridgeport CT—Bridgeport Police responded to 1023 Main Street on a report of shots fired. Officers located a deceased 38-year-old Bloomfield man in the basement at this location. He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also located a 40-year-old Stamford man in the basement. Upon the Officers arrival, he was still alive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Stamford man was quickly transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital but later passed away at the hospital.

During the time of this incident an illegal after-hours club was being run in the basement of 1023 Main Street.

The B.P.D. Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and are working several leads. As of 7:00am a large crime scene continues to be processed along Main Street in downtown Bridgeport. Citizens should expect road closures on Main Street between Fairfield Avenue and John Street throughout the morning.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.