Bridgeport News: NAACP Press Conference Calls For Changes In The Police Department

Today, at noon, the Bridgeport Chapter of the NAACP held a press conference in front of The Bridgeport Police Department. Reverend D Stanley Lord, President of the Greater Bridgeport Branch NAACP called for the suspension of Bridgeport Police Officer Mark Martocchio for violating his training and the civil rights of a victim by drawing his weapon at a local bodega. He was also concerned with the unequal discipline of police officers, as well as the policy that the police’s internal affairs department report directly to the chief of police, and not the police commissioner nor the mayor. Reverend D Stanley Lord is still waiting for a response from the chief’s initial claim that there was no gun pointed at the man’s head after he showed video evidence of the officer pointing a gun at the bodega victim’s head. Reverend D Stanley Lord is frustrated with the lack of transparency in the city as he waits for a response from the chief and the chief’s direct supervisor.