Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT– On May 4, 2021 at approximately 12:02AM Bridgeport Police responded to the 500 block of Capitol Avenue on the report of a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his legs. This incident occurred within the 500 block of Capitol Avenue, in a driveway parking area, as the victim was seated inside his parked car.

The victim was transported by AMR Ambulance to an area hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. It was confirmed the victim was shot twice, once in each leg.

2 male suspects, wearing all black clothing and masks, were last seen running down the driveway and into the street.

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Alexander Rivera-Garcia of Bridgeport Connecticut.

Bridgeport Police Detective Todd Toth has been assigned as the case officer. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact him at 203 581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

