Bridgeport Parks Open

#Bridgeport CT–The City of Bridgeport public parks officially open on Saturday, May 29th for the season. Seaside Park and Beardsley Park will be open for Memorial Day weekend for residents and visitors with the purchase of a park sticker or day pass. The Mayor is encouraging all residents to take advantage of all that the city has to offer with its vast waterfront and more than 1,300 acres of public parks.

Seaside Park and Beardsley Park

Annual Passes

Annual Parking Sticker (Resident Permit) — Vehicle Registered in Bridgeport: $15

Annual Parking Sticker (Non-Resident CT Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT: $130

Annual Parking Sticker (Special Permit) — Vehicle Registered in CT with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20

Annual Parking Sticker (Out of State Permit) — Vehicle Registered Out-of-State with proof of current City of Bridgeport property tax bill: $20

Day Passes Available to CT Residents:

Seaside Park, CT Registration: $30 Weekdays / $40 Weekends & Holidays

Beardsley Park, CT Registration: $25

Day Passes Available to Out-of-State Residents

Limited to 20% Capacity

Seaside Park, Out of State Registration: $50 Weekdays/$60 Weekends & Holidays

Beardsley Park, Out of State Registration: $30

Park stickers will be available for purchase at the following locations:

Checkpoint booths at Seaside Park Arches, West Beach and Beardsley Park; Daily 8a-4p

Parks and Recreation Department, 7 Quarry Road, Trumbull; Mo-Fr 8a-4p

Stickers can only be purchased for the vehicle entering the park with proof of registration. The sticker will be affixed to the windshield by a checkpoint attendant.

If you have an Out-of-Town or Out-of-State vehicle but pay Bridgeport property taxes – please visit the Parks and Recreation Department with a current City of Bridgeport property tax bill to acquire a sticker. These stickers are NOT SOLD directly at the park checkpoints.

Senior Park Stickers

Bridgeport resident senior citizens (65 and older) are eligible for a free lifetime Senior Park Sticker with proof of Bridgeport car registration and proof of age. Senior Park Stickers can only be acquired at the Parks and Recreation Department during office hours.

Pleasure Beach

Pleasure Beach opens Saturday, July 3rd with Water Taxi Service available 7-days a week for the season. Water Taxi Service to Pleasure Beach begins at 10am and ends at 4pm. Pleasure Beach closes at 6pm. Parking is available street side on Seaview Avenue. Pleasure Beach will be open through Labor Day weekend.

Splash Pads

Hours: 10am – 8pm

May 29th

Beardsley Park Splash Pad – 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)

Seaside Park Splash Pad – West Beach, 1 Barnum Dyke (South End)

June 19th

Beardsley Park Splash Pad – 1875 Noble Avenue (Upper East Side)

Newfield-Jessup Park Splash Pad – 104 Eagle Street (East End)

Puglio Park Splash Pad – 3531 Madison Avenue (North End)

Went Field Splash Pad – 401 Hanover Street (West Side)

Alice Street Splash Pad – 1 Alice Street (North End)

Curiale School Splash Pad – 189 Wood Avenue (West Side)

Columbus School Splash Pad – 275 George Street (The Hollow)

Ellsworth Park – 58 Ellsworth Street (Black Rock)

Johnson Oak Park – 55 Hewitt Street (East End)

Luis Munoz Marin School Splash Pad – 475 Helen Street (East Side)

Nob Hill – 115 Virginia Avenue (Upper East Side)

Park City Magnet School Splash Pad – 1526 Chopsey Hill (Reservoir/Whiskey Hill)

Success Splash Pad – 303 Grandfield Avenue (Boston Avenue/Mill Hill)

Washington Park Splash Pad – 475 East Washington Avenue (East Side)

Splash Pad Safety Guidelines

Capacity limit varies per location

Face covering not required in Splash Pad

Use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving splash pad

Properly dispose of any face coverings in the garbage

Fishing

Day and night fishing are both permitted along the city’s waterfronts and piers with a valid Fishing Permit. Follow all signs posted, and adhere to No Trespassing signs, specifically noted for the breaker at Seaside Park.

For more information, visit the City of Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department website at Bridgeportct.gov/ParksandRec.

