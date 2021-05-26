New Restaurant Opens In Fairfield

#Fairfield CT–Chef and Owner, Sonia Lopez, learned to cook with her mother. She uses only the finest ingredients, to prepare always fresh and homemade, classic pasta dishes with a twist, pizzas, homemade sandwiches, and desserts. Healthier options like gluten-free pizzas, pastas, and cauliflower crusts are available as well. The extensive selection of wines from around the world add to the dining experience.

Located conveniently off of Exit 22, I-95 SGK has ample parking and Sonia looks forward to guests from Fairfield and beyond to enjoy her warm and inviting ambiance. A décor of rustic charm is a perfect space for friends and family to come together and connect over delicious food. Sonia says,“Everyone is welcomed in, including the little ones!”

Hours: Monday 4pm to 9 pm, Tuesday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday & Saturday 11am to 10pm.

For more information: Visit www.sgkfairfield.com, Follow on Facebook or call: (203) 292-8668.