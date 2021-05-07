BRIDGEPORT, CT –On 5/2/21, the pictured male suspect was involved in a stabbing incident that occurred on East Main Street, Bridgeport, CT. The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male,
approximately 30-35yrs old, roughly 5’7″ tall, with black hair in a ponytail, chin strap style
beard, and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol under his right eye. The suspect is wearing a distinct
red windbreaker jacket with a blue stripe, and designs all over. The suspect may have ties to
Norwalk, CT in addition to Bridgeport. Anyone with information about the identity of this
person is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477) or Detective Harper
at 203-581-5239.
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
