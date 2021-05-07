Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

BRIDGEPORT, CT –On 5/2/21, the pictured male suspect was involved in a stabbing incident that occurred on East Main Street, Bridgeport, CT. The suspect is described as a Hispanic Male,

approximately 30-35yrs old, roughly 5’7″ tall, with black hair in a ponytail, chin strap style

beard, and a tattoo of a Chinese symbol under his right eye. The suspect is wearing a distinct

red windbreaker jacket with a blue stripe, and designs all over. The suspect may have ties to

Norwalk, CT in addition to Bridgeport. Anyone with information about the identity of this

person is asked to call the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477) or Detective Harper

at 203-581-5239.