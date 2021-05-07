Fairfield News: Rental Scam

#Fairfield CT– The Fairfield Police Department is investigating two complaints involving the same rental property on Euclid Ave in Fairfield. Two families dealt with the same individual, described as a bald, light/tan skinned male, approximately 6’ tall, with an average build, and short brown hair. who identified himself as “Daniel Ortega” maybe an alias. He operates a silver sedan, possibly a Nissan. The male made contact with the victims after going into two separate bodega style markets in Bridgeport. The male inquired about hanging up a flier up for a rental property in Fairfield. After being shown the property, each victim provided deposits of over a thousand dollars. Since finding out about the dual rental of the same property, neither victim has been able to make contact with “Daniel Ortega”.



