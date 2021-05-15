Social Security Time Strategies & Your Retirement

Thursday, May 20 at 6:00. Electing Social Security can be

one of the most important decisions as you approach retirement. During this educational workshop, you will learn how to potentially maximize your social security benefits and enhance your retirement plan. We will discuss spousal benefits, widow, divorced, single claiming concepts and the taxation of social security. We will then put social security into the context of financial planning to share with you can how getting the most out of this retirement benefit can also help your retirement plan succeed.

Click to register https://www.bigmarker.com/usa-financial-taxservices/Social-Security-Timing-Strategies-Your-Retirement-ed923061c7f4fb7317dcd27e?show_live_page=true.

This press release was made possible by: