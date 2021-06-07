Bridgeport News: Overnight Incidents

2021-06-06

12:09am–Units responded to the 200 block of Washington Ave. on a possible robbery/serious assault call. AMR was giving medical attention to an unconscious male, bleeding from his head with a closed swollen eye. The man was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS..

CFS # 45599 (0156 hours) St. V’s ER.

1:56am–A stabbing victim was brought into St. Vincent’s Emergency Room. The stabbing occurred at an unknown address on Wordin Ave. The detectives were on scene speaking with victim. The victim sustained non-life threatening lacerations to his face, neck and shoulder. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

