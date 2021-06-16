Bridgeport News: Police Involved Shooting

UPDATE:

On June 15, 2021 at approximately 10:12pm, a Bridgeport police officer assigned to the federal Safe Streets

task force was involved in a shooting in the area of Main St. and Catherine St. in the city of Bridgeport. The victim was transported to the hospital, treated for non life-threatening injuries, and released. Connecticut State Police personnel were not involved in this incident. The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crimes Squad has assumed this investigation at the request of the Bridgeport State’s Attorney’s Office. The Bridgeport State’s Attorney requested that the Stamford State’s Attorney oversee the investigation. All further comments on this incident will be provided by the Stamford State’s Attorney or the Bridgeport Police Department.

2021-06-15@10:16pm #Bridgeport CT– There was undercover work with police and FBI liaisons at Main and Catherine Street that resulted in a crash and shoot out with police involved. I heard on the radio that the officer was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and one of the suspects was shot. and is expected to be okay.