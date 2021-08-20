Bridgeport News: Firearm Recovery

#Bridgeport CT– On August 19, 2021 at approximately 1:07 pm the Bridgeport Police Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) responded to the intersection of Arctic Street and Pembroke Street on a report of a person in that area with a firearm. Upon officers arrival the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Despres of Middletown Connecticut, observed the police vehicles and immediately began to run away from them unsolicited.

Officers engaged the suspect in foot pursuit and observed Despres grabbing at his waist band. Despres then pulled a handgun from his waistband. As Despres was running away, he tripped and fell to the ground allowing the police officers to catch up to him and take him into custody without further incident. A loaded .22 caliber pistol was recovered.

Despres does not possess a valid CT pistol permit and is currently on probation in Middletown, CT. Despres was charged with Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Interfering with a Police Officer. Bond is set at $100,000. He is schedule to appear in court on August 20, 2021.