Bridgeport Police Investigate Homicide #12

2021-08-28@12:31pm–#Bridgeport CT–Police received a call for a car accident in the mid-100 block of Lincoln Avenue but were also receiving calls for shots fired in the area. Firefighters discovered that the person was in fact shot and called for the Lucas device, mechanical chest compression device to the scene and asked EMS who was staged because of the shots fired to “step it up”.

The driver hit 3 vehicles possibly due to being shot while driving. A crime scene was set up and detectives called to the scene. Multiple sources have told me the victim died from his wounds.