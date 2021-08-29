Bridgeport News: Criminal Possession Of Firearm

#Bridgeport CT– On August 27, 2021 at approximately 11:10 am, Task Force Officers from

Bridgeport PD received speedy information about Dionte Jones DOB 7/22/1999

who is well known to the Task Force. Task Force Officers had prior information

that Jones had access to several firearms and was currently in possession of a tan

semi-auto with extended magazine. Jones is a convicted felon and has no legal

right to possess a firearm or ammunition. Task Force Officers quickly learned that

Jones was seated in a vehicle at 500 Park Avenue near Roots Man. Jones is

currently wanted and has five (5) active warrants out of Bridgeport.



Task Force Officers surrounded the vehicle Jones was in and as they approached

immediately saw Jones moving about. While removing him from the vehicle, TFO’s

saw in plain view a tan semi-auto firearm with a 30-round extended magazine

behind the driver’s seat on the floor. Jones was arrested without incident. The

firearm was now confirmed to be a “Ghost Gun”. It was later learned that besides

having five active warrants out of Bridgeport he is also wanted out of Fairfield.

Jones was charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of

Ammunition, Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine, Weapon in a Motor Vehicle,

Carrying a Pistol without Permit, Obliterated Serial Number and Illegal Sale,

Delivery or Transfer of a Firearm. Bond set at $250,000. The five Bridgeport

warrants were also executed totaling an additional court set bonds of $275,000.

Jones is being held on a total of $525,000 pending arraignment Monday.